"Unwell" Massa given all-clear for FP3

After feeling unwell, Felipe Massa has been given the all-clear for today's final practise session ahead of further checks.

The Brazilian has a troubled Friday, uncharacteristically spinning off a number of times and subsequently complaining of feeling dizzy.

Still unwell the Williams driver cancelled his media briefing and instead visited doctors at the circuit's medical centre.

The Brazilian was subsequently taken to the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital in Budapest for further checks.

This morning, around an hour before the start of FP3, Williams issued a brief statement:

"After feeling unwell during FP2, Felipe visited the medical centre at the circuit and then the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital in Budapest for further precautionary checks.

He has seen the FIA medical delegate at the circuit this morning, who is happy that he is fit to continue driving this weekend. They will do a further routine check after FP3 to ensure he is fine ahead of qualifying."

It was here at the Hungaroring that Massa was injured when he was hit by a spring from countryman Rubens Barrichello's Brawn, causing the (then) Ferrari driver to miss the remainder of the season, replaced initially by Luca Badoer and then Giancarlo Fisichella.

Check out our Friday gallery from Hungary, here.