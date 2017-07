Hungary GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

It's another one-two in qualifying for Scuderia Ferrari as Seb Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen lock out the front row of the grid for tomorrow's race. Remarkably, in all of the three weekends in which a Ferrari driver has qualified on pole position (Russia, Monaco and Hungary), his team-mate has started the race alongside him. This shows the quality and intensity of team work and that was especially the case over the past two days, when all the guys in the garage and at Maranello did their best to improve the handling and performance of the two SF70H cars.



Sebastian Vettel: "Today has been a great day. The car and the whole session were fantastic! I am really happy. We brought some new parts here and we tested them yesterday. Then obviously, we talked about it a lot and I think we got the car in better shape this morning. We are working very hard to get everything right. The guys have worked so hard and they love what they do. So, it is good to get back into the car and do our job. We love racing and this weekend has been very good so far. We know we have a strong car, no matter where we go, and that's the great thing about this year. Now we have to move forward and focus. Qualifying is done, so we now concentrate on the race. There's a lot of hard work to do and we need to take it one step at a time. Now, we'll see what happens tomorrow. Thank you all!"



Kimi Raikkonen: "First and second position is a very good result for team. We kind of expected that this circuit would fit us better for certain reasons, but of course you cannot ever take it for granted. Today I really felt I had the speed, but I made a rather stupid mistake at the chicane, I put the left wheels on the kerb under braking, got sideways and lost time. I'm a bit disappointed with what I did, because I had the chance to be one place up, but I'm happy because I still managed to take second place. It's been quite close between three teams so far, so tomorrow it all will depend on what happens in the first ten laps; it's not going to be an easy race for anyone. There's no way to plan things for the first two corners. The one who makes the best start has the better chances. Tomorrow we'll have a long way to go to replicate today's result!"