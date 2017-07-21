Vettel tyre failure due to slow puncture

While Pirelli has confirmed cause of Sebastian Vettel's Silverstone tyre failure, the investigation into his teammate's continues.

The final moments of the British Grand Prix burst into life, literally, when third placed Kimi Raikkonen suffered a tyre failure that saw the Finn drop to fourth as he pitted for fresh rubber.

Moment later, teammate, and championship leader, Sebastian Vettel, also suffered a puncture. However, while the Finn was near the pits at the time of his failure, meaning the loss of just one position, the German had to complete a whole lap and as a result dropped down the order finally finishing seventh.

"As appeared clear since Sunday afternoon, a full investigation has now confirmed that the original cause of the failure was a slow puncture," said Pirelli today. "The consequent driving back to the pits on an underinflated and then flat tyre led to the final failure.

"Kimi Raikkonen’s damaged tyre shows less evidence of what occurred," the Italian manufacturer admitted, "so further tests and analysis are still ongoing in Pirelli’s laboratories and indoor testing facilities.

"It will take a few more days to reach a definitive conclusion."

The German's seventh place finish, combined with Lewis Hamilton's win, means that as the title fight heads to Hungary there is just one point separating the two.