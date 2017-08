Belgian GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

It was a day of mixed feelings for Scuderia Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. However, at the end of the two Friday practice sessions the two men managed to post competitive times, both on timed laps and long-runs.

Kimi Raikkonen: "Today we somehow expected how practice was going to be and it was not too bad as a start. Obviously there are always things you want to try more and the rain in the end did not help, but it was a pretty normal Friday. It's hard to compare driving here to a year ago, but it doesn't feel very different, as we are now quite used to going a bit faster everywhere. We'll keep working today, this evening and tomorrow morning, in order to be stronger for qualifying. There are things we have to go through to do better, as is the case with any Friday at any race circuit. There's no point now to start guessing what the others are doing, we'll see tomorrow in qualifying, but I'm sure we can be fast."

Sebastian Vettel: "I am not entirely happy but overall I think the car is ok. We just need to put a little bit more together. This is a nice track and the cars have more grip, so it is more fun. It should be nice tomorrow even if I don't know what the weather will be like. This is a long track, so it is not that easy to put everything together. I didn't really find the rhythm today but the long run was better. So, overall the car is capable of being fast, but we need to get it right. I need to do my job and I know I can go faster. On Friday it is always difficult to judge the situation, because on Saturday it seems that everyone makes a step forward. If we can do that, then we can be very close. We are here to give a hard time to our competitors."