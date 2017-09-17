Site logo

No further action following first lap clash

17/09/2017

Race stewards in Singapore have declared that no further action needs be taken following the first lap crash in today's Grand Prix which saw Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen eliminated just seconds into the race, and which may have decided the outcome of the 2017 title fight.

The Ferraris appeared to carry out a pincer movement on Verstappen heading towards the first corner, with Raikkonen hitting the Red Bull and then his Ferrari teammate.

The Finn and Dutch driver clashed again in the first corner, by now both passengers in their cars, and taking out a hapless Fernando Alonso in the process.

Meanwhile, Vettel, who had been hit at the side and rear by his teammate was to spin on fluids deposited on the track from his own car, many observers claiming that it was the four-time world championship who instigated the entire incident.

However, after viewing the relevant video evidence and spoken to all concerned, the stewards deemed that no further action was necessary.

"Driver of Car 7 (Raikkonen) had a very good start and was able to attempt overtaking on Car 33 (Verstappen) on the left hand side," the said in a statement.

"At the same time, Car 5 (Vettel), which had a slower start, moved to the left hand side of the track; Car 33 and Car 7 then collided resulting in a chain collision with Car 5 and, ultimately, Car 14 (Alonso) at the next turn.

"The Stewards consider that no driver was found to have been wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident and will therefore take no further action."

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by VC10-1103, 1 minute ago

"Vettel should be thinking the long game now and just making sure he is finishing ahead of Hamilton in each race. He would have probably got past Max during the race anyway."



2. Posted by CB120, 19 minutes ago

"The more I look at it the more I can live with the stewards' decision. I wonder, however, how Vettel would have reacted if he was in Verstappen's position and Verstappen in his. I would bet that he would be livid about the youngster's mistake. The saddest part of this seems to Ferrari's explanation which put all the blame on Verstappen. That is just ludicrous and amateurish. It's not fitting for the senior F1 team. I can understand them trying to protect their drivers but find another way to do it,
@Mad Matt "One could equally say that Max shouldn't have accelerated into a closing gap." I'm sorry but when you're on the front row of the grid aren't you supposed to accelerate away? Indeed I believe that Verstappen stated that when he did realize what was happening he did try to back off."



3. Posted by Roope, 22 minutes ago

"The decision of the stewards is nothing short of ridiculous. How many first corner crashes, or knocking his team mate off the track does he have to make before being punished? Yes he is a championship contender. So what? The rules are applicable to all. Had that move by Vettel cutting across the track been done by a rookie the penalty would have been a race suspension. Have we already forgot what crash Grosjean caused at Spa a few years ago? And what about Vettels aggressiveness in Spa in 2016 causing Kimi and Max to collide in the first corner.

The fact is, Vettel got a bad start in Singapore and realized that Max was about to overtake him so he decided to block Max. The problem was, Vettel was not fully ahead of Max, which instead of blocking him resulted in sqeezing him between him and Kimi. Kimi got a fantastic start and war driving straight ahead on the left side of the track passing Max, when Vettel's ridiculous and totally irresponsible cutting across the track pinched Max between the Ferraris and even though Max tried to "break" himself out of the situation hit Kimi's right rear wheel sending him to spin into the side of Vettel and against the wall etc.

Sebastian was simply (again) too aggressive and made a very dangerous move immediately at the start with the whole field of the grid behind him. The outcome could have been a lot worse with people being injured. It is cowardly of Sebastian not to openly take full blame of what his aggressiveness (again) caused. Although in the team radio he apologized to his team! Shame on the stewards of the race and Vettel."



4. Posted by Trixi, 26 minutes ago

"Hey Jet Jockey...or better yet, Ferrari hater...I have seen plenty of drivers on pole take advantage of their situation and turn to avoid someone taking advantage of their second position. Of course, it seems that it isn't allowed by Vettel, in your blinded view. I suppose you think he should have pulled over and let everyone pass, and then gotten on with the race...."



5. Posted by Mad Matt, 47 minutes ago

"Yes I think Vettel shouldn't have moved over but it wasn't exactly a swerve. One could equally say that Max shouldn't have accelerated into a closing gap.

The only one who didn't appear to have anywhere to go was Kimi who looked like he was right at the track edge.

In the end the only winner was Lewis....

As for the safety cars, they looked justified to me. With one of them there was a car facing the wrong way on a narrow part of the track. It needed stewards and machinery on the track to recover it so a VSC wasn't an option in my opinion."



6. Posted by Dajomas

"(MAF)FIA(T)"

"(MAF)FIA(T)"



7. Posted by audifan, 1 hour ago

"no way would any steward giving vettel his just deserts would get another freebie
same as charlie ordering a full safety car just to close the field up behind hamilton ; sorry charlie , better luck next time
"



8. Posted by DJ, 1 hour ago

"What an incredibly ridiculous decision!!! Vettel was 100% guilty of causing the collisions with his stupidly aggressive move to the left. Without that move, Verstappen would have been able to give Raikkonen some space but with Vettel's reckless "rookie stlye" move, all three were doomed."



9. Posted by Jet Jockey, 1 hour ago

"FIA = Ferrari International Assistance, LOL.

Vettel aggressively cuts across Max's car causing a chain reaction taking 4 cars out and no sanctions against him, really?

I guess they don't want him to get demerit points removed from his super licence or get a one race suspension...oh well perhaps next time."



