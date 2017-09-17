Site logo

Singapore GP: Result

NEWS STORY
17/09/2017

Full result of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 58 2h 03:23.543
2 Ricciardo Red Bull 58 + 0:04.507
3 Bottas Mercedes 58 + 0:08.880
4 Sainz Toro Rosso 58 + 0:22.822
5 Perez Force India 58 + 0:25.359
6 Palmer Renault 58 + 0:27.259
7 Vandoorne McLaren 58 + 0:30.388
8 Stroll Williams 58 + 0:41.696
9 Grosjean Haas 58 + 0:43.282
10 Ocon Force India 58 + 0:44.795
11 Massa Williams 58 + 0:46.536
12 Wehrlein Sauber 56 + 2 Laps
Magnussen Haas 50 Electrics
Hulkenberg Renault 48 Retired
Ericsson Sauber 35 Retired
Kvyat Toro Rosso 10 Accident
Alonso McLaren 8 Accident Damage
Vettel Ferrari 0 Accident
Verstappen Red Bull 0 Accident
Raikkonen Ferrari 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:45.008 (Lap 55)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss