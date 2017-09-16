Site logo

Singapore GP: Saturday Free - Times

16/09/2017

Full times from today's sole free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.829 111.292 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:41.901 0.072
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:41.971 0.142
4 Alonso McLaren 1:42.383 0.554
5 Vandoorne McLaren 1:42.439 0.610
6 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:42.517 0.688
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:42.549 0.720
8 Bottas Mercedes 1:42.592 0.763
9 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:42.708 0.879
10 Perez Force India 1:43.010 1.181
11 Ocon Force India 1:43.109 1.280
12 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:43.356 1.527
13 Palmer Renault 1:43.368 1.539
14 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:43.574 1.745
15 Massa Williams 1:43.724 1.895
16 Magnussen Haas 1:44.041 2.212
17 Stroll Williams 1:44.223 2.394
18 Grosjean Haas 1:44.295 2.466
19 Wehrlein Sauber 1:45.760 3.931
20 Ericsson Sauber 1:46.339 4.510

