Carey keen to extend Singapore contract

Amidst fears that Singapore might follow the example of Malaysia and drop F1, Chase Carey has heaped praise on the city-state event, as he seeks to keep the 'Monaco of Asia' on board.

"Singapore anchors our Asian strategy," he said at the All That Matters conference, "it is the signature race for Asia.

"This is the marquee race and our goal is to renew the contract," he added. "It is certainly a race we are proud of. Singapore is one of the gateways into Asia and it's incredible story of growth in the last 50 years had captures the world's attention.

"We are actively engaged with our partners in Singapore, our goal is to reach a new deal. We have a great relationship with our partners, a deal has not been concluded but discussions are still ongoing."

This year's event, the tenth since Singapore joined the F1 calendar in 2008, marks the end of the current 5-year contract for what was the sport's first ever night race.