Giovinazzi gets Singapore outing with Haas

Antonio Giovinazzi will drive the Haas in the opening practice session at the forthcoming race at Singapore.

The Italian was due to drive the car on Friday at Monza, scene of his home Grand Prix, but uncertainty over the weather conditions for the remainder of the weekend meant the team opted to leave Kevin Magnussen in the car.

In May, Haas, which is a customer and partner of Ferrari, for whom Giovinazzi is third driver, announced that he would drive the VF-17 in five Friday sessions beginning at Silverstone and culminating in Abu Dhabi.

He replaced Magnussen in the opening session in Hungary, and will do so again in Malaysia, Brazil and the season finale in Abu Dhabi, while in Mexico he will driver Romain Grosjean's car.

With Haas retaining both its current drivers next season, Giovinazzi is being linked with Sauber, as is F2 championship leader, Charles Leclerc.

At the start of the season, Giovinazzi replaced Pascal Wehrlein during the first week of pre-season testing and subsequently at the opening two races as the German recovered from injuries sustained at the Race of Champions.