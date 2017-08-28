Four FP1 outings for Gelael

Toro Rosso has announced that Sean Gelael will drive one of its cars in the Friday Free Practice sessions at four Grands Prix this season; Singapore, Malaysia, USA and Mexico.



The 20 year old Indonesian is contesting the F2 Championship, in which he is currently 18th in the standings, and drove for Toro Rosso at the post Bahrain and Hungary tests earlier this year.

"During the tests in Bahrain and Budapest, Sean performed very well, helping the team in a very professional way," said Franz Tost, "with a mature approach to the complex task of providing engineers with useful feedback.

"Everyone within the team was impressed by his performance, his technical understanding and his commitment. Therefore, we are happy that he will be driving the FP1 sessions for us at these four Grands Prix. I am sure he will do an excellent and useful job for the team."

"What an amazing opportunity!" added Gelael. "First of all, I want to thank everyone who made this possible and most importantly for the belief they have shown in me. It is an honour to be driving in Formula 1, starting in Singapore and Malaysia, two venues that are so close to my home country, Indonesia.

"I will use the opportunity to absorb like a sponge everything I can and learn as much as possible. I hope I can do a good job for Scuderia Toro Rosso and provide the team with good data from these important first sessions."