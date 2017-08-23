F1 seeking two more street races in Asia

While this year marks the last Malaysia Grand Prix, 2018 sees the return of France and Germany to the schedule, with Paul Ricard and Hockenheim making a welcome come back.

Since taking control of the sport in January, Liberty Media has made no secret that as well as stopping the loss of events in the sport's European heartland, along with additional races in the United States, the sport is eyeing new territories as well as further expansion in Asia.

Days before the season resumes following the traditional August break, FOM's commercial boss, Sean Bratches, has admitted that the sport is eyeing two additional races in Asia.

"I'm spending a lot of time reaching out proactively to cities," he told AFP during a visit to Shanghai where the future of the Chinese round of the world championship is said to have been sealed, "and ultimately we will realise more street races than we have seen historically.

"We will go to iconic cities where there are large fan bases," he continued, "particularly new fan bases that we can activate. From a fan standpoint the backdrops of these city centres can really make compelling television and pictures."

When asked if this would mean more street races in Asia, he replied: "Yes, two.

"We are very focused on bringing additional Grands Prix to the continent here," he added. "We're in talks with a couple of cities to that end. We think there is a lot of vibrancy to having a few more street races to the calendar."

Prior to Malaysia, which became disenchanted with F1 and has now thrown its weight behind MotoGP, the sport lost events in Korea and India after just a couple of outings.

It is widely anticipated that one of those new venues will be Vietnam, an event that Bernie Ecclestone drew the line at, the former F1 supremo claiming that other than the fact the country had no ties to F1 (did Korea, does Singapore?), the region already had enough races.

With FOM seeking to expand the calendar to as many as 25 races, and at the same time regionalise the championship, more races will be needed in both Asia and the Americas.

However, at a time VW Group director Bernhard Gobmeier, claims F1 is on a "dangerous path" and risks losing out to MotoGP, are more street circuits really the answer?