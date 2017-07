Hungaroring set for £100m upgrade

Since joining the F1 calendar in 1986, the Hungarian Grand Prix, the first F1 race to take place behind the Iron Curtain, the event has enjoyed an ever changing reputation in terms of its popularity with fans and drivers.

While its location and layout meant that it was popular with fans attending the event, in the early years the event gained a reputation for producing somewhat processional races. Then, at a time some of the more traditional tracks were dropped from the calendar, the event's popularity began to improve again, aided by a number of incident filled races.

As was shown yesterday, the tight, twisty nature of the track still produces processions, though perhaps that has more to do with the current aero regulations, certainly, over the course of the weekend we got to see the cars at their absolute limits in terms of speed and adhesion… witness Sebastian Vettel’s qualifying lap.

Over the weekend, as organisers celebrated the 32nd running of the event, it was announced that a £100m upgrade is to be carried out over the next couple of years to ensure the race keeps its place on the calendar.

Around £14.6m (16.4m euros) will be spent on upgrading the grandstands and utility systems, while a further £58.6m (65.6m euros) will be spent on upgrading the paddock and pitlane, the remainder to be spent on various other renovations including extending the public car parks.

"The Hungaroring is a traditional track which has been on the F1 calendar for over 30 years," said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto who met with Chase Carey over the weekend.

"Mr. Carey made it clear to me that the sport doesn’t want 21 uniform, standardized race tracks but rather a diverse and exciting calendar," he added, according to MTI.

“He was pleased to hear of these plans, because they are a further testament to Hungary’s commitment to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on the calendar beyond 2026," said Szijjarto.

Indeed, it was confirmed over the weekend that next season, as is the case this year, the Hungaroring will host the second in-season test, news that will surely come as a (further) blow to Silverstone.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Hungary, here.