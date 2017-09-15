Singapore extends contract

Amidst fears that Singapore might follow the example of Malaysia and abandon F1, it has been confirmed that the city-state will continue to host a round of the Formula One World Championship until 2021.

This year marks the tenth occasion Singapore has hosted an F1 Grand Prix, the city-state having agreed consecutive 5-year contracts. The extension, announced today, is for 4 years.

"The Singapore Grand Prix is a signature Formula 1 race," said Chase Carey, "and therefore we are very pleased that it will continue to feature on the calendar for a further four years. The first ever night race in this sport is one of the most thrilling events of the year, taking place against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay.

"The Singapore Grand Prix, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Government have all done an excellent job of making this an event that involves the whole city," he added. "We are looking forward to offering our continued support to make the next four years even more spectacular and exciting."

"The race in Singapore has provided an excellent platform for businesses to test bed new lifestyle initiatives and products," added Lionel Yeo, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board. "This has not only created an exciting atmosphere during the race season, but also injected creative concepts and experiences that continue to attract tourists to Singapore all year round."