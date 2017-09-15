Singapore GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

After being second fastest in P1 and showing encouraging pace on long-runs, Scuderia Ferrari drivers Seb Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen had to cope with a far-from-ideal night session in P2. Seb didn't manage to post a quick lap on the Ultrasoft tyres because of traffic and then, because of a light brush with the barriers, while Kimi struggled throughout with the handling of his car. In the end, both ran in high fuel load configuration. So it was a lackluster day, but nevertheless, both drivers are conscious that today's programme was quite busy and now it's a matter of looking at all the data to find the right settings for tomorrow's Free Practice and Qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel: "Today was a mixed day and obviously not an ideal one. I lost a little bit of balance and confidence. Today we tried a couple of things and I am not sure they were the right things to do. Now we'll see what we can do for tomorrow. We need to improve, but I think we have enough time to find the solution.Today we were here to practice and, being Friday, everything we did was for free. Clearly, we are not where we want to be so there's still a lot of work ahead of us."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Overall it was just a difficult day. It was far from ideal and for sure we were expecting an easier start, but it's only Friday and tomorrow is another day. We tried some things and not everything made sense in the end, so now we have a lot of work to do. Here is no different from any other race; it is true that the tires are a key point, but first of all you have to make sure you have everything you want and a good set-up. And I'm sure we can improve for tomorrow."