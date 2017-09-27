Max, Seb and Kimi to go head to head again

It will be like old times at tomorrow's FIA press conference when Max Verstappen finds himself wedged in between the scarlet overalled Ferrari duo, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

Just two weeks after the trio came to grief as they discovered that three into one really won't go, the troubled threesome can relive those moments of Marina Bay madness and mayhem and confirm once and for all who exactly was to blame.

In the second part of the press conference, Marcus Ericsson will also be flanked by two drivers from an Italian team, the Sauber driver joined by Carlos Sainz and newbie Pierre Gasly.

Friday's team principals press conference, which is more likely to be about monetary issues, budget caps and the like than track advantage, sees Christian Horner joined by Otmar Szafnauer and Frederic Vasseur, while Pirelli's Mario Isola subsequently shares centre stage with Guenther Steiner and perennial underdog Toto Wolff.