Schumacher's 2001 Monaco winning car up for sale

Sotheby's has announced the addition of a 2001 Ferrari F2001 curated by RM Sotheby's in its Contemporary Art Evening Auction on 16 November in New York.

Unveiled during Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Sales week at the HKCEC, the Ferrari F2001, chassis no. 211 is among the most significant and valuable competition cars in any collection worldwide and is expected to fetch well in excess of $4m.

The F2001 is the definitive representation of the sport: the car that secured the 2001 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships for the oldest and most dominant team, Scuderia Ferrari, and piloted to victory by arguably the greatest driver of all time, Michael Schumacher, at the most iconic and prestigious races in the world, the Grand Prix de Monaco.

The F2001 represents the first time a collector car will be offered at a Sotheby's art auction since Sotheby's and RM Sotheby's joined forces in February 2015. Contemporary Art is a dynamic combination of materials, methods, concepts and subjects that challenge traditional boundaries, in much the same way as the F2001 with its extraordinary combination of design and balance.

The offering of a car of this unparalleled historical significance at one of the most important Contemporary Art sales of the year will bring together collectors of the world's most sought-after pieces in both categories.

"We are pleased to join Ferrari's 70th anniversary celebrations by offering Michael Schumacher's Grand Prix winning Ferrari F2001," said Grégoire Billault, Head of Sotheby's Contemporary Art, New York. "Ferrari and Schumacher are among the greatest names in motor-racing, with a place in the public imagination that is synonymous with the highest achievements in the field. It is therefore entirely fitting that we offer the car that represents the pinnacle of that success alongside the great names in Contemporary Art such as Warhol, Basquiat, and Johns."

"The Ferrari F2001 we are unveiling in Hong Kong is one of the most important and valuable modern Formula 1 race cars in history," added Ken Ahn, President, RM Sotheby's. "This very car secured Ferrari its 11th of a record 15 Formula One Constructors' Championships and Michael Schumacher his fourth Drivers' Championships, placing it among the best of the best in the world of motorsport.

"It is our great pleasure to offer this car during Ferrari's 70th anniversary year, a year in which the legendary marque also won its first Monaco Grand Prix since Schumacher secured his final Monaco victory in 2001 in chassis 211.

"Fresh on the heels of our highly successful sale with Ferrari at their anniversary celebrations in Maranello, the unveiling of the F2001 in Hong Kong and its presentation in New York this November not only represents the first time RM Sotheby's has displayed or offered a motor car as part of a Sotheby's art sale, but also further evidence of RM Sotheby's leadership in the market for important Ferraris at auction."

The F2001, perhaps the ultimate iteration of "useable art", can still today be piloted in historic racing and at full capability. Ferrari can house the car in Maranello and transport it worldwide for pre-arranged Corse Clienti events as well as private track days, where the next caretaker can enjoy the unique thrill of the car at speed in addition to tutelage from Ferrari's own Formula 1 technicians, mechanics and test drivers. The opportunity to acquire a Ferrari Formula 1 car that has been driven by Michael Schumacher does not arise often. A race-winning example is truly special, but a car that won two Grands Prix and took the sport's winningest driver and the most successful manufacturer to two titles is nothing short of sensational.

The Ferrari will be on view from Thursday, 28 September through Tuesday, 3 October during Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Sales week alongside additional offerings from the November Contemporary Art Evening Auction. Following this display, the car will return to New York, where it will be on view in advance of the Contemporary Art Evening Auction.

Further information on the Ferrari F2001 and additional details regarding the Contemporary Art Evening Auction are available at Sothebys.com.