No schadenfreude for Wolff

Unlike some, publicly at least, Toto Wolff insists he does not derive schadenfreude from Ferrari's Singapore wipe-out.

On a day that was expected to be all about damage limitation as Ferrari made amends for the massacre at Monza, the damage was all about the red cars and anyone caught in their path.

And as a result, instead of leaving Singapore with fifth and sixth the likely best possible outcome, Mercedes heads to Malaysia having extended its lead in the Constructors' Championship to 102 points, and Lewis Hamilton 28 points clear in the fight for the drivers' title.

However, Wolff refused to revel in Ferrari's failure.

"In the morning we were talking about damage limitation," he admitted, "as we know that Singapore is our Achilles heel. And then we leave with first and third! So from our perspective it is a fantastic result.

"But when something like this happens you kind of feel for Ferrari," he added, the Austrian having admitted more than his fair share of disasters involving his own drivers over the years. "I have been in the situation of losing both cars and I know how bitter this is.

"But then we are not here to take prisoners," he admitted with a grin. "So once Lewis was in the lead it was all about delivering the best possible result."

Asked about the start-line clash, he said: "I think what happened is that Sebastian pulled over but didn't see that Kimi was on the inside. It was about defending against Max who was there, and it was very difficult to see in that moment that there was a third car. That was what caused the collision."

