Malaysia GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

The clouds cleared enough for the rain to stop and the second Free Practice session was blessed with fair, if overcast, weather. Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Seb and Kimi, focused on their programme and topped the time sheet at the end of a session which was cut short by the red flag with about ten minutes to go, when Romain Grosjean drove over a dislodged drain cover which cut through his right rear tyre, causing a heavy collision with the barriers: seconds earlier, Kimi had brushed across the same spot.

Sebastian Vettel: "This morning we had a bit of mixed conditions and there was not so much running. This afternoon it was better and the cars seemed to be quite ok right from the beginning of the session. Then we tried something new, but unfortunately we couldn't complete our programme as we had wished to, because of the red flag. We'll see what we can do tomorrow. It's only Friday, usually the day when you spend time trying various things on the car. We would have liked to drive a little bit more, but overall it was a decent afternoon. We have a good car and it's up to us to make it work in all conditions."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Today's been ok and everything ran smoothly. In the morning we had wet conditions and only managed a few laps, and in the afternoon the session was cut short because of the issue with the track. It's a pity that we couldn't use the whole session and do more timed laps, because for sure we could have further improved. But the car was feeling good: I made some mistakes on a new set of tires but apart from that it was a pretty straightforward day. Lap times don't mean much today, as obviously we don't know what everybody else was doing."