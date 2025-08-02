Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "Fifth position is a great result for us.

"It seems the layout and characteristics of this track suit our car much better, and we need to try to understand this. The wind direction changed in Q3 and made the track slower, so we couldn't match the times of Q1 and Q2. We decided to run in the middle of the session in Q3 to avoid any other wind changes and we were close to pole position, so I think this decision worked well for us. If we can finish fifth and sixth tomorrow that would be a great result heading into the summer break."

Lance Stroll: "Strong result for the team today - especially after such a tough weekend in Spa just a few days ago. The car was just a lot of fun to drive in Qualifying. It was super tight: we missed pole by a tenth and it's great to be starting from P6 tomorrow. The track really seems to suit the car and, with the conditions today, it all came together and everything was in the sweet spot for us. Let's see what happens tomorrow, but it's nice starting further up and we'll see what we can do. Hopefully we're in a position to score some points. We'll fight for sure."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "Fifth and sixth on the grid in Budapest is a good result - well done to the entire team here and back at the AMR Technology Campus: everybody has played their part. Fernando and Lance did an excellent job and the car has been competitive since the start of practice yesterday. Now we need to deliver a strong result in the race, too. When you start on the third row of the grid in Hungary, you always have a good chance of scoring points because overtaking is so difficult. There will be lots of strategy discussions overnight and we need to execute well tomorrow."