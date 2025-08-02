Alonso sheds light on back injury

Fernando Alonso has given insight into the back injury that sidelined him during Friday's opening session.

In a very brief statement, issued under three hours before the start of the session, Aston Martin revealed that the Spanish veteran Alonso had been managing a muscular injury in his back.

Though he was able to take part in the second session, and finished fifth on the timesheets, Alonso is pleased that F1 is about to go into a three-week break.

"It's the same as yesterday," he replied when asked about it following the second session. "It's going to be like this the whole weekend," he added.

"I have a small injury on my muscle at the back, on the lumbar area," he explained. "I need some rest, but the summer break is coming.

"So, it's another two days of managing the comfort on the seat," he continued. "We found different solutions yesterday with air pads and other things that they are working fine. Today I had no pain in FP2. So that's positive.

"You always have small pain and discomfort here and there," said the Spaniard, who turned 44 during the week. "The thing is that we did the MRI last week just to check properly. We saw a small, small injury on the muscle. So, yeah, obviously, if you are a normal person, you will sit a little bit for two weeks.

"I think it is manageable," he insisted. "I don't have pain in the car, which is the most important thing."

