COVID-19 tests continue

The FIA and F1 have confirmed that between Friday 3rd July and Thursday 9th July, 4,566 tests for COVID-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

Of these, zero people have tested positive. This follows a similar result the previous week when 4,032 tests were carried out.

The FIA and Formula 1 are providing the aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days.

