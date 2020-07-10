Site logo

Styrian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
10/07/2020

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:03.660 152.013 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:03.703 0.043
3 Perez Racing Point 1:03.877 0.217
4 Stroll Racing Point 1:04.241 0.581
5 Sainz McLaren 1:04.333 0.673
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.348 0.688
7 Albon Red Bull 1:04.437 0.777
8 Norris McLaren 1:04.541 0.881
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.706 1.046
10 Ocon Renault 1:04.746 1.086
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:04.757 1.097
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:05.050 1.390
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:05.152 1.492
14 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:05.365 1.705
15 Russell Williams 1:05.588 1.928
16 Vettel Ferrari 1:05.613 1.953
17 Latifi Williams 1:05.655 1.995
18 Magnussen Haas 1:05.790 2.130
19 Grosjean Haas 1:06.096 2.436
20 Ricciardo Renault 1:10.000 6.340

