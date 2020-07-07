Kubica to drive in FP1 for Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica will make his FP1 debut for Alfa Romeo at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

The Pole will make his return to the car as he drives the C39 for the first time since pre-season testing.

Kubica, who completed two mornings of running in Barcelona, will replace Antonio Giovinazzi, with the Italian returning to the car for FP2 and the remainder of the weekend.



"I am looking forward to returning to action this weekend," said the Pole, "especially after the long break the whole world of motorsport had to observe. My objective, as always, is to provide as much data as possible for our engineers and to give them my feedback from within the cockpit.

"This weekend will be quite a new experience for everyone, racing in the same venue we were on just a few days ago, so it will be a matter of refining all the data we collected over the course of the Austrian Grand Prix and testing the adjustments we want to make to the cars."

"I am looking forward to seeing Robert in the car on Friday," added team boss, Frederic Vasseur. "A driver with his experience always comes up with valuable feedback and he'll be able to help us continue learning about our car.

"Robert was with the team last weekend, of course, and so he is fully aware of everything that was discussed in the engineering meetings and during each session: it'll be a chance for him to experience the car by himself and, armed with that knowledge, help us progress further."

Meanwhile, at Williams, reserve driver Jack Aitken will drive George Russell's car in Friday's opening session.