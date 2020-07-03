Austrian GP: Practice team notes - Renault

Renault DP World F1 Team returned to the racetrack today as preparations for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix started in Spielberg.

Daniel Ricciardo ended the day as the fifth quickest driver with Esteban Ocon - making his official Grand Prix debut in Renault colours this weekend - eleventh on his return to racing after almost 600 days away from the grid.

The team entered the weekend with some aero upgrades on the Renault R.S.20. Daniel was the first of the two Renaults to leave the garage in FP1 with Esteban shortly following suit. The Frenchman's session ended 15 minutes early as a precaution after sustaining damage to parts of his bodywork.

In the afternoon session, both drivers continued to work through the usual low fuel simulation before focusing on long runs in preparation for Sunday's race.

Daniel's sole run on Softs proved good enough for fifth, with Esteban half a second behind in eleventh.

Daniel Ricciardo: "Firstly, it's really nice to get back into it. After Australia, I think we were all a bit nervous if we were going to be here, so it's great to be out there again. The car felt good straight away and we carried some good momentum through the day. Our long run pace gives us something to work on, while the low fuel pace looked decent, so I'm pretty happy with that. Taking the timing board out of it, the car feels like it's progressed, so it's positive feelings and I'm looking forward to qualifying."

Esteban Ocon: "It definitely felt good to be back and I'm very happy to have a decent day's running. There are little things to improve here and there but that's normal after a long time away from driving. It's getting there, the pace is promising and looking at the team today we are in a good place. Our short runs were fairly quick, and the pace is there. I just need to pull it together when it counts tomorrow."

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: "It was a very solid day from both our drivers and, of course, the team. We came here very well prepared after running a two-day test here a couple of weeks ago. We were straight into a rhythm this morning with the cars performing well and the drivers happy with the balance and grip. Our long run pace was also decent this afternoon and - with good information on all tyres - we can develop a decent race strategy. We now look forward to a competitive qualifying tomorrow."

