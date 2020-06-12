Renault to test at the Red Bull Ring

Renault is to hold a two-day test at the Red Bull Ring next week.

Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon are scheduled to drive the 2018 RS18 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The test takes place just under three weeks before the 2020 F1 season finally gets underway at the same venue.

While allowing the pair to enjoy their first time in the car since pre-season testing in February, when the French team posted the third (Ricciardo) and sixth (Ocon) best times, it will also allow the outfit to try its various coronavirus protocols ahead of next month's back-to-back races.

Last week and this week has seen the teams return from their mandatory 63 days shutdown as a result of the pandemic.

During that time, Ricciardo has signed a deal to join McLaren next year, leading to speculation over who will replace him at the Enstone-based squad.