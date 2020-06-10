Hamilton concludes Silverstone test

Lewis Hamilton has today concluded Mercedes two-day test at Silverstone, in preparation for his bid to claim a seventh world championship.

As was the case yesterday, when teammate Valtteri Bottas was on duty, PPE was in abundance as face masks and gloves were the order of the day in the bid to ensure the paddock remains virus free ahead of next month's opening races in Austria and Hungary.

Following overnight rain, the opening part of today's running was compromised by damp conditions, though this improved over the course of the day.

Like yesterday, in order to comply with the rules, the world champion was at the wheel of a 2018 car.

When not on track, Hamilton, like his crew, sported a face mask, while all attempted to maintain social distancing wherever possible.

Check out our Wednesday gallery from Silverstone, here.