The 2020 season takes a significant step towards realisation today as Mercedes begins Silverstone test.

Running the 2018 W09, Valtteri Bottas took to the track, thereby beginning the countdown towards next month's season opener.

As the sound of F1 finally filled the air again however, in the pitlane the world got the first glimpse of what is likely to be the 'new norm', certainly for the European races, as the German team observed the protocols of the pandemic.

"The health and safety of our team is our top priority, which is why we’re testing out our protocols," said the world champions.

"Every team member present today has tested negative for Covid-19. We‘re also wearing face masks/shields and practising hand hygiene

"Face coverings are particularly important for the team as social distancing is not possible for every role in the garage."

While Bottas drives the car today, teammate Lewis Hamilton takes over tomorrow, for both drivers this is their first time in a car since pre-season testing in February.

If all goes well in Austria next month, Mercedes and the rest of the teams will be back at the Northamptonshire track in August for the British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix.

