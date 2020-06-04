Anthony Hamilton against season 're-start'

Anthony Hamilton, father of six-time world champion, Lewis, like Bernie Ecclestone, Max Mosley and a number of others, including former Pirelli F1 boss Paul Hembery, believes that the 2020 season should be scrapped, or at least held off until there are no further cases of the coronavirus.

"We should have the patience and respect to say let's wait till the number of new coronavirus cases is down to zero so the key workers can go home, relax and they too can enjoy watching sport," he told ITV News. "I understand that we have to get back to business as soon as possible, but it should be as safe as possible and essential business only.

"Motorsport is a global sport with a global fan base," he continued. "Now is not the time to be turning our backs on those who cannot take part, or come and watch. Now is the time for us to wait, be patient and support. If we don't have fans, we don't have a sport and right now our fans are fighting on the frontline saving the lives of our fans.

"Although with each day things are improving and the number of virus-related deaths is falling, the enemy is not yet defeated. This is still a very clear and ever present threat to our lives and society so what is this rush back to motorsport?

"It would make me feel extremely disingenuous to celebrate watching Lewis racing, or celebrating on the podium," he said ahead of a season which could see his son equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles. "I wouldn't particularly want to be watching the TV and cheering while thousands of people are dying from a virus.

"Life and sport are important and are for everyone so we should be respecting this a bit more by being patient. The good days will return, but rushing back will only make it worse," said the Briton.