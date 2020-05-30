Austria gets green light for GP(s)

Austria's Health Minister, Rudolf Anschober has given the green light for the Red Bull Ring to host the opening round(s) of the 2020 Formula One season in July.

The country, which according to reports is almost "back to normal", is set to host back to back races on 5 and 12 July, as the 2020 season finally gets underway.

"The organiser has presented a concept for implementation that is based on the special requirements of the GP and the necessary protective measures against the spread of the corona virus," said Anschober.

"In addition to strict hygiene measures, the concept also provides for regular tests and health checks for the teams and all other employees, as well as a specific medical concept.

"For the Ministry of Health, the concept fulfils the requirements for preventing the spread of the corona virus after a detailed review by the company's experts," he added, "the crucial factor is the close coordination between the organiser and regional and local health authorities.

"As with the agreement on a special concept for the implementation of the Bundesliga, which we see as a model project for team sports, it was also possible to design a very specific regulation with a high level of protection."

The events, which like the others to take place in Europe, will be held behind closed doors without spectators, will be held within what Ross Brawn terms a 'biosphere', with all personnel being flown directly to the adjacent Zeltweg Airfield and staying at separate hotels with no interaction between teams.

With motorhomes banned, it is understood that the circuit will provide the catering facilities.

The success of the event, especially in terms of ensuring that there are no outbreaks of the virus, will serve as the benchmark for the rest of the events on the revised calendar, which is likely to include further events in Europe including Britain, Spain, Belgium, Italy and Hungary.