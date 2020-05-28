Dutch GP postponed to 2021

The much-anticipated return of F1 to the Netherlands will have to wait for another year as 2020 Dutch GP is postponed to 2021.

Citing the "worldwide spread of the corona virus", the organizers of the Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula 1, concluded that it was no longer possible to hold a race with fans present this year.

Therefore, it has been decided that the race will not take place this season and the inaugural race will now take place in 2021, with all tickets remaining valid for the new race.

"We were completely ready for this first race and we still are," said Jan Lammers, sports director of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix. "An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all the fans, the companies and the governments involved.

"We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators," he added, "but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year".

Together with the FIA, Formula 1 will now determine the schedule for 2021 and with that the new date for the Zandvoort event.