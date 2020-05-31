Alonso "a good option", admits Abiteboul

With Renault's interim chief executive, Coltilde Delbos insisting on Friday that the French team is to remain in F1, speculation has shifted to who might line-up on the grid alongside Esteban Ocon next season.

Among the names linked with the French manufacturer is its two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, who according to Flavio Briatore is "detoxed" and looking to return to the sport.

Talking to RMC Sport, team boss, Cyril Abiteboul, when asked if Alonso was being considered to replace McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo, replied: "The one you mentioned is an option... there are others."

"The only thing I can say is that we are going to take the time to reflect," he added. "This is an extremely important decision.

"We did not want to get into this kind of activism that there has been on the part of Ferrari and McLaren, for reasons that are theirs," he admitted, referring to the move which saw Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz change teams in the wake of Ferrari's announcement that it was parting company with Sebastian Vettel.

"Frankly, to decide on a driver when the season has not even started, we thought it was a little strange," he added.

"The choice of driver is the last element of the puzzle of our reconstruction, hence the importance of taking our time and making the right choice."