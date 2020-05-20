Site logo

Vettel-Verstappen pairing "enormously unlikely" admits Horner

NEWS STORY
20/05/2020

Christian Horner has poured cold water on speculation that Red Bull might bring its four-time champion, Sebastian Vettel back into the fold and partner him with Max Verstappen.

While such a line-up would have the fans - and no doubt young Max - salivating, Horner doesn't believe it would work for the Austrian team.

"I think it's enormously unlikely," he told Sky Sports. "We have a long-term agreement with Max and Alex is doing a good job.

"We've got a good dynamic within the team," he added.

"Experience shows that two alpha males, it doesn't tend to pan out well," he continued. "Sebastian is still a very competitive grand prix driver. I don't think it would be conducive for our team to have two alphas. We're happy with the driver line-up we have.

"I'm sure he's not short of options moving forward, but he's chosen that it hasn't worked out for him at Ferrari."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms