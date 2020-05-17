Carlin urges Vettel to retire

As the press releases began flowing on Tuesday morning, sharp-eyed motor sports fans will have noticed that the three men at the centre of the story - Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz - had all, at one time or another, raced for Carlin Motorsport, the team headed by Trevor Carlin.

Naturally delighted to see the success his three proteges have enjoyed over the years, Carlin is concerned at the future of Vettel, fearing that with no 'top drives' available the German could head to a middle-of-the-grid outfit.

Consequently he advises his former driver to either quit or take a year out in 2021, returning in 2022 when the new rules are due to be introduced.

"I think the worst thing he can do is to drive for a non-top three team," he tells the Daily Mail. "I don't think it would be wise for him to do that.

"He has a great legacy in the sport, he is a proven winner, a champion," he added, "and he doesn't need to do it for the money. He is young enough to take a sabbatical and see what happens."

Interestingly, Carlin compares Vettel's dilemma with that of the German's great hero, Michael Schumacher, who, after retiring at the end of 2006 subsequently returned to the sport in 2010 with Mercedes.

"I find it sad to see," says the Briton, "To see someone who has done such a brilliant job at the peak of their powers to be scrambling around. It was a bit like when Michael Schumacher went to Mercedes in 2010. It just had a hollow ring to it. I didn't feel comfortable watching it.

"That was a mistake what Michael did and I think it would be a mistake if Sebastian did something similar."

Mistake or not, though Schumacher at Mercedes never came anywhere near to performing at the level of his time with Benetton and Ferrari - much to the delight of the British media at the time - it can be argued that, along with Ross Brawn, he began to put in place the foundations of a team that has totally dominated the hybrid era.

Though, like Sainz, Vettel never achieved title-winning success with Carlin, unlike Lando Norris, who won the 2015 British F4 and 2017 European F3 championships, Ricciardo did, claiming the 2009 British F3 title.