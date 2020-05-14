Site logo

Official: Ferrari confirms two-year deal with Sainz

NEWS STORY
14/05/2020

Ferrari has announced that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team in 2021 and 2022 alongside Charles Leclerc.

The announcement came around thirty minutes after McLaren confirmed that the Spaniard is to be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

"I'm pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari as from the 2021 championship," said Mattia Binotto. "With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family.

"We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.

"We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves."

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021," said Sainz, "and I'm excited about my future with the team.

"I still have an important year ahead with McLaren and I'm really looking forward to going racing again with them this season."

Born in Madrid on 1st September 1994, Sainz already has plenty of Formula 1 experience, having taken part in 102 World Championship Grands Prix, over five seasons.

In 2019, he finished sixth in the Drivers' Championship, his best ever result, in a year when he also made it to a podium position for the first time, finishing third in Brazil.

1. Posted by Jezzer, less than 1 minute ago

"@F1Nerd, Ferrari’s cheating over the years is legendary and sadly continues. The way they chew their drivers up and spit them out after thoroughly demoralising them is equal to their cheating. ALL teams for many many years have stretched or bent the rules but none come anywhere near the red team. For what it’s worth, I think Carlos is a great driver and a really nice guy, I truly hope he has success but......."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by F1nerd, 12 minutes ago

"Wokingchap, why say about cheating at Ferrari, Renault & McLaren have done their fair share in the past."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by F1nerd, 17 minutes ago

"Great news, that was the best way to go, Carlos has a lot to offer and will perform well even if he has to accept #2 status. Forza Ferrari."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Wokingchap, 27 minutes ago

"@Jezzer, i totally agree, and learn to cheat too....unfortunately."

Rating: Negative (-1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by klmn, 31 minutes ago

"He will be the next Massa or Barrichello"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by Jezzer, 56 minutes ago

"Good luck Carlos.....I think you are going to need it along with some very very thick skin. "

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

