Vettel never a consideration for McLaren

McLaren boss, Zak Brown has revealed that Sebastian Vettel was never a consideration for his team following his split with Ferrari, and, other than retirement, believes the only realistic berth for the German moving forward is Renault.

"Obviously Seb's an awesome driver and a four-time champion," he told Sky Sports. "But I think we were pretty far down the path in the off-season and knew we would either land with Daniel or Carlos.

"We never really entertained anyone beyond that, and especially with Seb's late breaking news – we were pretty far down the path at that point."

With his options limited, at least for now, Brown agrees with those who claim the German will walk away from the sport at season end. Though there is always Renault.

"If Seb looks around, it doesn't look like there's a Mercedes or Red Bull opportunity for him, there's not a McLaren opportunity for him, clearly not at Ferrari, so the next best is Renault," he said.

"And the next question is does Seb want to go with a team that is probably not going to win in 2021?

"It's a great team," he added, "and they too should be moving up the grid but I think unless Seb wants to restart a journey with a team that's back on a journey, then I think he'll end up probably leaving the sport unfortunately."