F1 must cut out the luxuries, warns Brown

Even if the 2020 season does get underway and enough races are held to put together a championship, the sport faces a hard time financially.

The reduced number of races with the resultant loss of hosting fees and sponsor exposure will hit the teams and the sport hard. Though the thought of no races happening doesn't bear thinking about.

With the one bright spot on the horizon being the introduction of a budget cap, McLaren boss, Zak Brown warns that teams must learn to tighten their belts and cut out unnecessary spending.

"I would advocate getting rid of motorhomes immediately," he tells the Sun. "We are spending a tremendous amount of money and while they are nice to have, they are not used that often so are an inefficient spend."

The American also believes that spending on jets could be "cut back", especially, in light of the ongoing pandemic proving that meetings can be successfully held over the likes of Zoom, thereby signalling that a lot of the travel previously undertaken was unnecessary.