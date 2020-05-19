Button questions Vettel/Ferrari split

As speculation over the future of Sebastian Vettel continues, Renault now seemingly focussing its efforts on bringing Fernando Alonso back into the fold, 2009 world champion, Jenson Button has described Ferrari's decision to drop the German as "madness".

While team boss Mattia Binotto claims Ferrari and Vettel no longer shared the same goals, the German insists that it was never about money, though it is claimed he rejected a new one-year deal at a lesser salary.

This has led to claims that Vettel was pushed into a position whereby he had no choice but to leave, which may account for the fact that the German media was aware of the split long before anyone else.

"If he was pushed, for me it's madness," Button tells Sky Sports.

A four-time world champion, there must be more to it," he added. "I don't know if Ferrari are going down the route of not wanting two number one drivers or what but it's a really strange choice for me and I'm still shocked that Sebastian won't be in a red car.

"I think he showed his speed last year," he said of Vettel, who, much like his final year at Red Bull when partnered with Daniel Ricciardo, appeared somewhat overwhelmed by Charles Leclerc's arrival. "He had a tough moment in the season when Charles was performing really well and I think that hurt him a little bit mentally. But he came back really strong, and he's just somebody you would definitely choose to put in your car if you had an F1 team."

Ironically, Button always regarded Alain Prost, as opposed to Ayrton Senna, as his F1 inspiration. The Frenchman, of course, famously fired by Ferrari mid-way through his second season after criticising its car.

If Ferrari is looking to Carlos Sainz to play support to Leclerc, Button believes the Italian team, and its Monegasque star, could be in for a nasty shock.

"If Binotto has gone for Carlos because he thinks he's a good pair of hands but won't really give Charles a run for his money, then I think he's mistaken," he said.

"I think Carlos is a winner, he's like his father. He wants to bring home a championship. So Binotto has chosen the wrong person if he just wants a good atmosphere."