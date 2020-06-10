Site logo

Hamilton: I can still drive

10/06/2020

"(It was) just great to be back in the car", said the world champion in a video posted by Mercedes at the end of today's test at Silverstone, "(it was) a lot of fun".

"When you leave the garage the first time, you get this buzz," he continued, "and it doesn't matter how many years you do it, it always feels new and fresh.

"Obviously this is an older car," he added, "but it still felt fantastic.

"We got through a solid programme today. Though Valtteri's day was dry, my day started off wet, so quite a greasy track. But obviously I grew up in this kind of weather, so I'm used to it. I was still able to get a good feel of the car.

"I didn't feel like I've ever left the water, so that's a positive," he concluded. "I think every time you take a big break, I think it's been 103 days or something, you always wonder whether you can still drive. So it's a good feeling to know of course I can, I'm ready, I feel fit. I hope you guys are all well and excited for what's coming up."

Check out our Wednesday gallery from Silverstone, here.

