Motorsport UK amends COVID-19 declaration

Far be it from Pitpass to seek any credit but we note that in the wake of a recent article, Motorsport UK has amended its COVID-19 declaration form for competitors and officials.

We previously reported that there was unease over the wording of the pre-event declaration required of competitors, officials and media attending events in the UK, including marshals and officials selected to work at the forthcoming F1 races at Silverstone.

"All persons appointed to act in an official capacity at the meeting must sign below", read the pre-event declaration.

"I am not currently experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been in contact with anyone showing symptoms within the last 14 days, except as a healthcare professional," read the declaration in part, with the applicant also having to agree that "if I start to exhibit any of the signs indicating that I may be infected I will immediately withdraw from the event".

As we pointed out, there are understood to be many people who are asymptomatic, carriers of the virus but who do not show (or suffer) any of the symptoms, and since they neither show (or suffer) any of the symptoms, they make no effort to quarantine themselves.

Consequently, it would be impossible know if one had been "in contact with anyone showing symptoms within the last 14 days".

Motorsport UK has now amended the declaration so that it reads: "I am not currently experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and have not knowingly been in contact with anyone showing symptoms within the last 14 days, except as a healthcare professional".