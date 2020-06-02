Only one Silverstone race to be shown free-to-air in the UK

F1 has revealed that only one of the two Grands Prix being held at Silverstone this year will be shown live, free-to-air in the UK, despite both events being held behind closed doors.

"F1 has existing contracts in place for broadcast and it is right we honour those commitments with our long-term partners," said F1 on its official website.

"Silverstone will host two events, with one of those events available live as Free-to-air (FTA) within the UK. Each market situation is different and has comprehensive highlight packages to complement the live broadcast of the races."

The news will come as blow to race fans in the UK who do not have access to Sky, the subscription broadcaster that carries all the races live.

Though Channel 4 will show one of the two events at Silverstone - the British Grand Prix and 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - live, the other will be highlights only.

With Channel 4's contract being for the British Grand Prix, it is to be expected that it is the second race to which free-to-air viewers will not have live access.