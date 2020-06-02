Monza contract extended by one year

Monza has had its contracted extended by one year, meaning that Italian Grand Prix remains at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale until 2025.

Monza mayor Dario Allevi revealed the news after being informed by ACI President, Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

"While many circuits have had to give up because of the health emergency, Monza will be there, albeit behind closed doors," said Allevi.

"And Formula 1 has decided to extend the contract, just stipulated, with our race track by one year," he added. "Racing cars will continue to speed through the temple of speed until at least 2025."

Much like Silverstone, it was confirmed only days before last year's Grand Prix that a new deal had been agreed, covering 2020 - 2024.

The decision to extend the contract by a year suggests that the ACI and F1 have agreed a mutually acceptable deal in respect of the fact that this year's race will be held behind closed doors, thereby depriving the circuit of the all-important prize money.

F1 needs the race, and no doubt the extra year helps cover the money the sport would have paid out to meet the circuit's costs.