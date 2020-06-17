Racing Point in action at Silverstone

Lance Stroll has been in action at Silverstone today, the Canadian driving the team's 2020 car for one of its two permitted filming days.

Having used one of its filming days in February, ahead of pre-season testing, Racing Point still had one day available.

Formula 1 promotional days are a long-established opportunity for teams to collect photography and video footage of their current car for use by partners and media throughout the year.

The team made the short trip across the road to the circuit, running on the National configuration throughout the morning before rain began to fall.

Anticipating the inclement conditions, the team completed the allocated 100 km of track running early in the day, with Stroll at the wheel of the RP20 on a set of Pirelli’s demonstration tyres.

Despite the nature of the day, however, the team left no stone unturned in ensuring that safety remained top priority for all team members trackside. As part of stringent safety protocols, the event took place behind closed doors with no public access and all relevant precautions taken in terms of PPE provision etc.

Meanwhile, Renault has been in action at the Red Bull Ring, just two weeks before the Austrian track hosts the first two rounds of the season.

After Daniel Ricciardo completed 115 laps in the French outfit's 2018 car yesterday, today Esteban Ocon completed a further 145 laps.