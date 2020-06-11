Silverstone races to feature different tyre compound choices

There were few significant changes today when Pirelli revealed the tyre compounds to be used at the opening 8 races of the season.

The first four events, the Austrian, Styrian, Hungarian and British Grands Prix featured the same C4, C3 and C2 compounds that were to be used at the four races - Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and Zandvoort once China was postponed - however it is the choice for the fifth race that is interesting.

While the British Grand Prix will see drivers restricted to the C3, C2 and C1 compounds, the 70th Anniversary race, held a week later at the same venue, will see the C4, C3 and C2 compounds made available.

No doubt intended to 'spice up' the show at a time there are fears that two races at the same track will produce similar results, one has to wonder why Pirelli hasn't used different compounds at the two events at the Red Bull Ring.

"With so many variables at the start of this delayed season, and a flexible calendar that doesn't leave much time to react to changing circumstances, it was agreed with the Teams, the promoter and the FIA to announce the compound nominations for the first eight races this year all together," said Mario Isola. "As usual, these compounds have been chosen to best match the characteristics of the individual circuit and provide interesting opportunities for race strategy."

At each event, drivers must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds for Q3, this set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10. Though the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Each driver must have both race sets available for the grand prix, though the teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds