Hamilton summoned by stewards again

Ninety minutes before today's race, Lewis Hamilton has been summoned by the stewards after Red Bull petitioned for a review of their decision following the Briton's failure to slow for the single waved yellow flags in Q3 following his teammate's off.

Speaking after the session, in which he finished second to Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton said: "I came around turn four and I think there was a big puff of dust and I didn’t know where the car was or anything like that but I managed to see that Valtteri was just about to come back on the track. Fortunately it didn't really affect the lap, and he kept his position and so did I."

Having heard from Hamilton and reviewed video and telemetry evidence, the stewards said that the Briton had mentioned that he passed a green light panel in turn 5.

Video footage confirmed that there had been yellow flags and green light panels at the same time and therefore conflicting signals were shown and taking this into account, the stewards decided to take no further action.

However, Daniel Ricciardo, who was on a flying lap also, did back off and consequently only qualified tenth.