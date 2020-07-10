Site logo

Styrian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

10/07/2020

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Racing Point 1:04.867 149.185 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.963 0.096
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:05.089 0.222
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:05.120 0.253
5 Stroll Racing Point 1:05.396 0.529
6 Albon Red Bull 1:05.483 0.616
7 Sainz McLaren 1:05.602 0.735
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:05.698 0.831
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:05.769 0.902
10 Vettel Ferrari 1:05.770 0.903
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:05.815 0.948
12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.837 0.970
13 Ocon Renault 1:05.874 1.007
14 Norris McLaren 1:05.908 1.041
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:06.441 1.574
16 Grosjean Haas 1:06.446 1.579
17 Russell Williams 1:06.768 1.901
18 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:06.797 1.930
19 Latifi Williams 1:09.598 4.731
20 Magnussen Haas No Time

