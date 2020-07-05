Site logo

Austrian GP: Result

05/07/2020

Full result of the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 71 1h 30:55.739
2 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 0:02.700
3 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:05.491
4 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:05.689
5 Sainz McLaren 71 + 0:08.903
6 Perez Racing Point 71 + 0:15.092
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 71 + 0:16.682
8 Ocon Renault 71 + 0:17.456
9 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 71 + 0:21.146
10 Vettel Ferrari 71 + 0:24.545
11 Latifi Williams 71 + 0:31.650
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 69 Retired
13 Albon Red Bull 67 Retired
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 53 Loss of Wheel
Russell Williams 49 Loss of Power
Grosjean Haas 49 Brakes
Magnussen Haas 24 Brakes
Stroll Racing Point 20 Engine
Ricciardo Renault 17 Overheating
Verstappen Red Bull 11 Hydraulics

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:07.475 (Lap 71)

