Hamilton to start from 5th after penalty

Following a the petition to review their previous decision, the Stewards acknowledged that the on-board footage of car 44 represented a significant new element that had not been available to the Stewards in the hearing on Saturday and therefore reviewed the case.

The Stewards heard from Hamilton) and the team representative and have reviewed the new video evidence and telemetry evidences.

The new video footage clearly showed that a yellow light panel was flashing on the left side of the track in turn 5. A green light panel was flashing at the end of marshalling sector 9.

Taking into account these facts, the Stewards determined that their previous decision would be reversed and imposed a 3-place grid penalty.

Hamilton will now start the race from 5th, while Verstappen starts alongside Valtteri Bottas on the front row, Norris third and Albon fourth.