Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

04/07/2020

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:02.939 153.755 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:02.951 0.012
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:03.477 0.538
4 Norris McLaren 1:03.626 0.687
5 Albon Red Bull 1:03.868 0.929
6 Perez Racing Point 1:03.868 0.929
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:03.923 0.984
8 Sainz McLaren 1:03.971 1.032
9 Stroll Racing Point 1:04.029 1.090
10 Ricciardo Renault 1:04.239 1.300
11 Vettel Ferrari 1:04.206
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:04.305
13 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:04.431
14 Ocon Renault 1:04.643
15 Grosjean Haas 1:04.691
16 Magnussen Haas 1:05.164
17 Russell Williams 1:05.167
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:05.175
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:05.224
20 Latifi Williams 1:07.757

