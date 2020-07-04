Site logo

Austrian GP: Saturday Free - Times

04/07/2020

Full times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.130 150.899 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:04.277 0.147
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.413 0.283
4 Perez Racing Point 1:04.605 0.475
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.703 0.573
6 Albon Red Bull 1:04.725 0.595
7 Vettel Ferrari 1:04.851 0.721
8 Stroll Racing Point 1:04.918 0.788
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:04.949 0.819
10 Norris McLaren 1:04.950 0.820
11 Ocon Renault 1:05.037 0.907
12 Ricciardo Renault 1:05.088 0.958
13 Sainz McLaren 1:05.177 1.047
14 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:05.290 1.160
15 Grosjean Haas 1:05.363 1.233
16 Russell Williams 1:05.565 1.435
17 Magnussen Haas 1:05.648 1.518
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:05.654 1.524
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:05.773 1.643
20 Latifi Williams 1:07.049 2.919

