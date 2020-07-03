Site logo

Austrian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
03/07/2020

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.304 150.491 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:04.501 0.197
3 Perez Racing Point 1:04.945 0.641
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:04.961 0.657
5 Ricciardo Renault 1:04.972 0.668
6 Norris McLaren 1:05.087 0.783
7 Stroll Racing Point 1:05.135 0.831
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.215 0.911
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.298 0.994
10 Sainz McLaren 1:05.352 1.048
11 Ocon Renault 1:05.415 1.111
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:05.443 1.139
13 Albon Red Bull 1:05.453 1.149
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:05.608 1.304
15 Magnussen Haas 1:05.678 1.374
16 Grosjean Haas 1:05.908 1.604
17 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:06.016 1.712
18 Russell Williams 1:06.125 1.821
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:06.278 1.974
20 Latifi Williams 1:07.124 2.820

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms